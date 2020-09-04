See All Podiatric Surgeons in Marlton, NJ
Dr. Albert D'Angelantonio, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Albert D'Angelantonio, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Albert D'Angelantonio, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Pennsylvania Hospital and Princeton Medical Center.

Dr. D'Angelantonio works at NJ Foot and Ankle Center in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Compare with other Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven Cancell, DPM
Dr. Steven Cancell, DPM
8 (30)
View Profile
Dr. David Millili, DPM
Dr. David Millili, DPM
8 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    NJ Foot and Ankle Center
    525 Route 73 N Ste 117, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 702-2500
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Pennsylvania Hospital
  • Princeton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. D'Angelantonio?

    Sep 04, 2020
    Awesome Bedside Manner. Very Easy Going. Great Recommendations.
    Veronica — Sep 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Albert D'Angelantonio, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Albert D'Angelantonio, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. D'Angelantonio to family and friends

    Dr. D'Angelantonio's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. D'Angelantonio

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Albert D'Angelantonio, DPM.

    About Dr. Albert D'Angelantonio, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891959391
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery, Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert D'Angelantonio, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Angelantonio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. D'Angelantonio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. D'Angelantonio works at NJ Foot and Ankle Center in Marlton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. D'Angelantonio’s profile.

    Dr. D'Angelantonio has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Angelantonio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Angelantonio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Angelantonio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Angelantonio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Angelantonio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Albert D'Angelantonio, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.