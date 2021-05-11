Dr. Albert Dabbah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dabbah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Dabbah, MD
Dr. Albert Dabbah, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Royal Palm Dermatology1599 NW 9th Ave Ste 1, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 488-1700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr Dabbah is extraordinarily professional and an excellent plastic surgeon. He takes the time to do things the right way. He was recommended to me by my dermatologist, and I am 100% pleased. His office manager, Robin, is extremely helpful in every way possible; she is informative and knowledgeable about what to expect at every stage. They are a phenomenal team.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1578572723
- Miami Heart Institute
- Akron City Hosp/Summa
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Dr. Dabbah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dabbah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dabbah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Dabbah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dabbah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dabbah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dabbah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.