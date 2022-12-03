Dr. Albert Cornelius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornelius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Cornelius, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Albert Cornelius, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids100 Michigan St NE Fl 10MC085, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Cornelius?
Excellent. Always friendly and aware of my daughters responses and he follows up with great questions.
About Dr. Albert Cornelius, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (GME)
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak (GME)
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Wayne State University (SOM)
