Dr. Albert Cornelius, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Cornelius works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.