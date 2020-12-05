Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert Cook, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Cook, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis , Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9810A Medlock Bridge Rd Ste 200, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (678) 474-0151
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cook is a better than excellent MD. I got a quick appointment, wait time was normal and his staff are very competent and pleasant to work with. Dr. Cook took time to explain my tests, what to expect and then went over the results immediately. I would see him again without reservation.
About Dr. Albert Cook, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1891729430
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
