Dr. Albert Ciancimino, MD

Gastroenterology
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Albert Ciancimino, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Ciancimino works at Uneed Care Acupuncture in Bronx, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ac Medical PC
    1942 Williamsbridge Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 684-2580
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    369 E 149th St, Bronx, NY 10455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 401-1111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Impedance Testing
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Colon Cancer Screening
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Impedance Testing
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Colon Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Gallbladder Scan
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Liver Function Test
pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Esophageal
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Malnutrition
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Albert Ciancimino, MD

    Gastroenterology
    51 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    1699852103
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ciancimino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ciancimino works at Uneed Care Acupuncture in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ciancimino’s profile.

    Dr. Ciancimino has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciancimino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciancimino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciancimino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

