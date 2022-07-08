Dr. Albert Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Chang, MD
Dr. Albert Chang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center.
Irvine Office15825 Laguna Canyon Rd Ste 202, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 585-9870
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
I am so lucky and happy to have found Dr. Albert Chang several years ago. Since then, I have changed health insurance providers several times but have always made sure I get one that would let me continue to have Dr. Chang as my primary care provider. He sincerely cares for his patient, even going out of his way to respond when you have questions or concerns. He keeps up with current medical trends, discoveries and technologies. His friendly and customer-oriented office staff perfectly complements Dr. Chang's work ethics and keeps the office running smoothly. It is very rare that a phone call will go unanswered.
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1790755569
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang speaks Korean.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
