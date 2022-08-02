Dr. Albert Cattell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cattell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Cattell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Cattell, MD is a Dermatologist in Manitowoc, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Cattell works at
Locations
Forefront Dermatology Sc801 York St, Manitowoc, WI 54220 Directions (734) 996-8757
Forefront Dermatology S C305 E Eisenhower Pkwy Ste 320, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 Directions (734) 800-2055
Forefront Dermatology S C706 W Huron St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Directions (734) 455-6881Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Forefront Dermatology - Plymouth990 W Ann Arbor Trl Ste 205, Plymouth, MI 48170 Directions (734) 455-6881
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Catell is one of -if not THE best -dermatologists in our region. You will be in good hands.
About Dr. Albert Cattell, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1578569463
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cattell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cattell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cattell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cattell has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cattell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cattell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cattell.
