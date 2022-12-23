Dr. Albert Caruana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caruana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Caruana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Caruana, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Caruana works at
Locations
-
1
Westland Dental Group2300 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 307, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 925-2740Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Eye Surgery Associates300 S Park Rd Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 925-2740Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Caruana is a highly skilled eye doctor and surgeon. He answers all your questions and never rushes exams. Nursing, technician and office staff are consummate professionals. Thorough eye exams prior to and after surgery, state of the art medical equipment. You are in good hands with Eye Associates.
About Dr. Albert Caruana, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154527851
Education & Certifications
- Univ. Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Friedenwald Eye Institute, Maryland General Hospital, University of Maryland
- Presbyterian Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caruana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caruana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Caruana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Caruana works at
Dr. Caruana has seen patients for Pinguecula, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more.
Dr. Caruana speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Caruana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
