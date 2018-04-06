Dr. Albert Canas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Canas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Canas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Canas works at
Locations
Albert Canas M.D. & Associates1680 Michigan Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Directions (305) 534-0503
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great primary care physician, amazing aesthetics practice as well. Literally the best Botox doctor in Miami. He's not just a doctor, but an artist. Heck, he's a freakin' magician. Simply amazing.
About Dr. Albert Canas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700967619
Education & Certifications
- University Miami School Med
- Jackson Meml Hosp
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
