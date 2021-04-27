See All Podiatrists in Pittsfield, MA
Dr. Albert Bravo, DPM

Podiatry
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Albert Bravo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center.

Dr. Bravo works at Albert A Bravo DPM in Pittsfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Albert A. Bravo Dpm
    800 North St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 448-3668
    Berkshire Medical Center Inc.
    725 North St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 448-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Berkshire Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Diabetic Foot Exam
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Diabetic Foot Exam

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Albert Bravo, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1740391861
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Bravo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bravo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bravo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bravo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bravo works at Albert A Bravo DPM in Pittsfield, MA. View the full address on Dr. Bravo’s profile.

    Dr. Bravo has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bravo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bravo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bravo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bravo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bravo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

