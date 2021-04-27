Dr. Albert Bravo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bravo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Bravo, DPM
Dr. Albert Bravo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center.
Albert A. Bravo Dpm800 North St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 448-3668
Berkshire Medical Center Inc.725 North St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 448-3668
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I would have given him 5 stars except I sat in his examining room for 25 minutes waiting for him. His rapport was excellent. The exam was thorough and he asked me many questions. After taking X-rays he explained the diagnosis very clearly and possible treatments. Although surgery was an option, it was not one that he felt was necessary at this point.
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, German
- 1740391861
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Bravo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bravo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bravo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bravo has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bravo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bravo speaks German.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bravo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bravo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bravo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bravo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.