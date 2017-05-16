Dr. Albert Braden III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braden III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Braden III, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Braden III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Braden III works at
Locations
MDVIP - Houston, Texas3400 Bissonnet St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77005 Directions (713) 903-3019
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Braden III?
Dr. Braden and his assistant, Ruby, are wonderful care givers. They listen to you needs and take action. Dr. Braden has many years experience and has a network of referring specialists when it comes to outside patient care. I am truly blessed by the care I receive from Albert Braden III, M.D. Thank you Dr. Braden!
About Dr. Albert Braden III, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1639260920
Education & Certifications
- Ut
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braden III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braden III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Braden III using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Braden III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braden III works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Braden III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braden III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braden III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braden III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.