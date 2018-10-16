Dr. Albert Begas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Begas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Begas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Begas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Begas works at
Locations
-
1
Lynn Cancer Institute701 NW 13th St Fl 2, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-6400
-
2
Center of Hematology Oncology6282 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-8307
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Begas is a kind, considerate doctor who gains your confidence at your first meeting. Having been frightened and thinking the worse, he put me at ease immediately. He was understanding and thorough with a wonderful bedside manner to a scared patient. I would highly recommend Dr. Begas if you are in need of oncology service. In fact, if he was an internist, he would be my first choice of any doctor in this area.
About Dr. Albert Begas, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245288315
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan-Kettering
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
