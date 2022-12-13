Dr. Bassoul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert Bassoul, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Bassoul, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Bassoul works at
Locations
-
1
Avenue U Pediatrics PC2149 E 5th St, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 376-4636
-
2
Karibandi Family Practice471 Hart St Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11221 Directions (718) 443-3800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bassoul?
I had an amazing experience. I called the doctor at 8:30 in the morning worried about my child's health and he saw me 15 min later. Not only did he diagnose my daughter properly, but she got better in two days. Calm, professional and helpful. I am so glad I found Dr. Bassoul!!!!
About Dr. Albert Bassoul, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1013027036
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bassoul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bassoul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bassoul works at
Dr. Bassoul speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassoul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassoul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bassoul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bassoul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.