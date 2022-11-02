Dr. Albert Amini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Amini, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Albert Amini, MD is a Hepatopancreaticobiliary Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Amini works at
Arizona Premier Surgery8415 N Pima Rd Ste 280, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 245-4425Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Arizona Premier Surgery575 W Chandler Blvd Ste 120, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (480) 245-4425Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
I spoke with this lovely lady on the phone and she went above and beyond to listen and help me out. I am so grateful. There still are kind people in the world.
- Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386890556
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Arizona
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- University of Chicago
- General Surgery
