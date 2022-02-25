Dr. Alberic Rogman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alberic Rogman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alberic Rogman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Urology Associates, P.C. - Stonecrest300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 490, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (629) 219-7220
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to see him 4 or more times. He is always very nice. Lets me ask questions and never rushes me to get to the next patient. He has always gave me very good answers to my questions. When i fact check those answers he is always right on the money. Very glad i found him as he has proven to be a very good doctor. best thing is he works very hard to make you better as he has me.
About Dr. Alberic Rogman, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1043584949
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.