Dr. Alben Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alben Goldstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Alben Goldstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Locations
-
1
Alben G Goldstein. M.d.611 S Carlin Springs Rd Ste 202, Arlington, VA 22204 Directions (703) 379-5828
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldstein?
Extremely professional staff. It is very easy to schedule an appointment.
About Dr. Alben Goldstein, MD
- Rheumatology
- 51 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1780794578
Education & Certifications
- Hadassah Hospital Med Center
- Georgetown University Hospital
- DC General Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldstein speaks French and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.