Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albeer Ibrahim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Albeer Ibrahim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ASYUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Albeer Ibrahim MD Inc.16260 Ventura Blvd Ste 330, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 789-7937
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Ibrahim is a great diagnostic general practitioner. He's incredibly kind and knowledgeable. The office is simple and clean. Dr Ibrahim treats his patients like family. He's very caring and quite skilled in his profession. He keeps his schedule on time! There's no long wait list to get in. No long waits in the office or in the rooms. He prides himself on providing the best for his patients. I recommend him!
- Family Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF ASYUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.
