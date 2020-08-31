Overview

Dr. Alastair Lynn-Macrae, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ.



Dr. Lynn-Macrae works at Valley Ear Nose/Throat Spec in Weslaco, TX with other offices in McAllen, TX and Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.