Dr. Alastair Hoyt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alastair Hoyt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Hoyt works at
Locations
Division of Neurosurgery3000 Arlington Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-3759
Promedica Ut Neurology2130 W Central Ave Ste 201, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-0396
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hoyt is so professional but yet so down to earth also . He explained everything in detail to us for my husbands spinal surgery . The surgery was a great success due to the information we were given by Dr Hoyt to follow after surgery . I would highly recommend him to everyone
About Dr. Alastair Hoyt, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1316027501
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
