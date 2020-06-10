Dr. Alarick Yung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alarick Yung, MD
Overview
Dr. Alarick Yung, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA.
Dr. Yung works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Regency Surgery Center LLC16055 Ventura Blvd Ste 120, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (508) 427-3233
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yung?
Dr Yung performed a surgery on my hand. He was available for explanation on the procedure, the staff is very professional. The surgery went well and after 2 weeks I couldn't even see the scar in my hand. I am very thankful to Dr Yung, and I am writing this review because I was searching his info for a friend who needs a surgery. I recommend Dr. Yung for Hand Surgery, he is excellent.
About Dr. Alarick Yung, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1780646372
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yung accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yung works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.