Dr. Alarick Yung, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
2.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alarick Yung, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. 

Dr. Yung works at California Hand Center in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regency Surgery Center LLC
    16055 Ventura Blvd Ste 120, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 427-3233

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 10, 2020
    Dr Yung performed a surgery on my hand. He was available for explanation on the procedure, the staff is very professional. The surgery went well and after 2 weeks I couldn't even see the scar in my hand. I am very thankful to Dr Yung, and I am writing this review because I was searching his info for a friend who needs a surgery. I recommend Dr. Yung for Hand Surgery, he is excellent.
    Annie D. — Jun 10, 2020
    About Dr. Alarick Yung, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780646372
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alarick Yung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yung accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Yung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

