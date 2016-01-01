See All Allergists & Immunologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Alanna Wong, MD

Allergy & Immunology
0 (0)
Overview

Dr. Alanna Wong, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Boston, MA. 

Dr. Wong works at Allergy Asthma Associates in Boston, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Allergy & Asthma Associates PC
    8 Hawthorne Pl Ste 104, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 742-5730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test

Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    About Dr. Alanna Wong, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124431853
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wong accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong works at Allergy Asthma Associates in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Wong’s profile.

    Dr. Wong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

