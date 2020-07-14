Dr. Alanna Rebecca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rebecca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alanna Rebecca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alanna Rebecca, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ohio
Dr. Rebecca works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Phoenix - Transplant13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (507) 266-0440
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rebecca?
Dr Rebecca is great !
About Dr. Alanna Rebecca, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1972588366
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rebecca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rebecca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rebecca works at
Dr. Rebecca has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rebecca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rebecca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rebecca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rebecca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rebecca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.