Dr. Alanna Nattis, DO

Ophthalmology
5 (42)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alanna Nattis, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Nattis works at SightMD NY Amityville in Amityville, NY with other offices in Babylon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SightMD NY Amityville
    805 Broadway, Amityville, NY 11701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 608-1542
    SightMD NY Babylon
    500 W Main St, Babylon, NY 11702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 957-3355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Cataract
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Coreoplasty Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 28, 2022
    Staff is fantastic and my appointments have been on time. Dr. Alanna Nattis is the best I have seen, and there have been a few the last couple of years. She is thorough, caring and knows what she’s doing.
    Priscilla M. — Nov 28, 2022
    About Dr. Alanna Nattis, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558700542
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alanna Nattis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nattis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nattis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nattis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Nattis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nattis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nattis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nattis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

