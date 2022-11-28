Dr. Alanna Nattis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nattis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alanna Nattis, DO
Overview
Dr. Alanna Nattis, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Nattis works at
Locations
-
1
SightMD NY Amityville805 Broadway, Amityville, NY 11701 Directions (631) 608-1542
-
2
SightMD NY Babylon500 W Main St, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 957-3355
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nattis?
Staff is fantastic and my appointments have been on time. Dr. Alanna Nattis is the best I have seen, and there have been a few the last couple of years. She is thorough, caring and knows what she’s doing.
About Dr. Alanna Nattis, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1558700542
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nattis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nattis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nattis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nattis works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Nattis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nattis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nattis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nattis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.