Dr. Alanna Fostyk, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alanna Fostyk, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bedford, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Ohio University / Main Campus and is affiliated with South Pointe Hospital.

Dr. Fostyk works at UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS BEDFORD MEDICAL CENTER in Bedford, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Hospitals Regional Hospitals Co Medical Education Department
    44 Blaine Ave, Bedford, OH 44146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 735-3900
  2. 2
    Cosmetic Surgery Institute
    22901 Millcreek Blvd Ste 145, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 292-6800
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Pointe Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Gynecomastia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores
Gynecomastia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 13, 2021
    Dr. Fostyk is the absolute best of the best! Her level of talent is unmatched and my results have always been exactly as her and I discussed, if not better! Everyone in the office is knowledgeable, professional and a joy to work with - Always a great experience!
    Jessica K — Oct 13, 2021
    About Dr. Alanna Fostyk, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154696508
    Education & Certifications

    • Southpointe Cleveland Clin Hlth Sys
    • Ohio University / Main Campus
    • The Ohio State Univ
    • Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alanna Fostyk, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fostyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fostyk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fostyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fostyk has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fostyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fostyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fostyk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fostyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fostyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

