Dr. Alanna Bree, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alanna Bree, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Bree works at A Children's House for Pediatric Dermatology in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    A Children's House for Pediatric Dermatology
    1976 W DALLAS ST, Houston, TX 77019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 942-9357

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Genetic Disease of the Skin
Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Genetic Disease of the Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
About Dr. Alanna Bree, MD

  • Pediatric Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1124036447
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Northwestern University Chldrn'S Meml Hospital
Internship
  • Forest Park Hosp
Medical Education
  • Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
Undergraduate School
  • Missouri State University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alanna Bree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bree has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bree works at A Children's House for Pediatric Dermatology in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bree’s profile.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bree. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bree.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

