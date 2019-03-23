Overview

Dr. Alane Park, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Park works at Alane Park MD A Medical Corporation in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.