Dr. Greenlee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alandra Greenlee, DPM
Dr. Alandra Greenlee, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ.
Dr. Greenlee works at
Jessica Fleischer, MD401 S Van Brunt St Ste 3, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-2770Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday7:30am - 3:30pm
Morristown Medical Center100 Madison Ave Fl 3, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-5315
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Amazing in every way!!!! She is extremely knowledgeable and approachable ! She always replied to my questions and concerns! I was abroad and took X-rays there and she gave me her personal email so she could evaluate them and gave me feedback right away!!! She is one of a kind!!! Always patient and kind never rushed me and took such great care of my fractured ankle! I also have a friend who swears by her! She did 2 surgeries on his ankle and made sure he could walk again! I recommend her 100% and I call her my hero!!! Thank you dr Greenlee for your dedication and care you are one of a kind!!!
About Dr. Alandra Greenlee, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1952720930
Dr. Greenlee accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenlee works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenlee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenlee.
