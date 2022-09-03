See All Podiatric Surgeons in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Alandra Greenlee, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.5 (5)
Overview

Dr. Alandra Greenlee, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. 

Dr. Greenlee works at Englewood Orthopedic Associates in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Jessica Fleischer, MD
    401 S Van Brunt St Ste 3, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 569-2770
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
  2
    Morristown Medical Center
    100 Madison Ave Fl 3, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 971-5315
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Sep 03, 2022
    Amazing in every way!!!! She is extremely knowledgeable and approachable ! She always replied to my questions and concerns! I was abroad and took X-rays there and she gave me her personal email so she could evaluate them and gave me feedback right away!!! She is one of a kind!!! Always patient and kind never rushed me and took such great care of my fractured ankle! I also have a friend who swears by her! She did 2 surgeries on his ankle and made sure he could walk again! I recommend her 100% and I call her my hero!!! Thank you dr Greenlee for your dedication and care you are one of a kind!!!
    Yael Tal — Sep 03, 2022
    About Dr. Alandra Greenlee, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1952720930
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Greenlee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenlee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenlee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenlee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenlee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenlee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

