Dr. Aland Fernandez, MD
Dr. Aland Fernandez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Clearwater Cardiovascular & Interventional Consultants1840 Mease Dr Ste 202, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 394-1911
Clearwater Cardiovascular & Interventional Consultants MD PA455 Pinellas St Ste 400, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 445-1911
Mease Countryside Hospital3231 McMullen Booth Rd, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 725-6246
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Always attentive, never rushed has been my Cardiologist for 10 years. He's knowledgeable and careful to understand your lifestyle. If its important to you, it's important to Dr. Fernandez. He expects you to listen and act on recommendations. I do and I have had great success!
- English, Spanish
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Interventional Cardiology
