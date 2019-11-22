Overview

Dr. Alana Serota, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Serota works at David Mayman MD PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.