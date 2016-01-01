Overview

Dr. Alana Salvucci, DO is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Salvucci works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Chester, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

