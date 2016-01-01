Dr. Alana Revoal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Revoal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alana Revoal, DO
Overview
Dr. Alana Revoal, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE--ERIE and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Locations
Boulder Women's Care4745 Arapahoe Ave Ste 320, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 441-0587
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alana Revoal, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE--ERIE
- Adams State College
Dr. Revoal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Revoal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Revoal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Revoal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Revoal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Revoal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Revoal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.