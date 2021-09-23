See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Alana Murphy, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alana Murphy, MD

Urology
5 (445)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alana Murphy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Murphy works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria and Bedwetting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Urology Associates
    33 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Bedwetting
Urethral Dilation
Polyuria
Bedwetting
Urethral Dilation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Anterior and-or Posterior Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 445 ratings
Patient Ratings (445)
5 Star
(403)
4 Star
(30)
3 Star
(9)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Murphy?

Sep 23, 2021
Researched for a Urologist based on credentials, reviews and experience. Dr. Alana Murphy fit all of my criteria. She was even more incredible than I expected. She was very professional, listened to my concerns and explained everything, even before I could formulate my questions. She has an incredibly reassuring bedside manner. I would highly recommend her for anyone, especially females due to her compassion and knowledge.
Joyce — Sep 23, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Alana Murphy, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alana Murphy, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Murphy to family and friends

Dr. Murphy's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Murphy

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alana Murphy, MD.

About Dr. Alana Murphy, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1760631477
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Cleveland Clinic
Fellowship
Residency
  • New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
Residency
Internship
  • New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
Internship
Medical Education
  • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alana Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Murphy works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Murphy’s profile.

Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Polyuria and Bedwetting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

445 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Alana Murphy, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.