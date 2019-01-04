Dr. Alana Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alana Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alana Levine, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors 635 Madison Avenue635 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
So kind and spends a good deal of time with you. Listens to concerns and makes effort to find solutions and make you comfortable.
About Dr. Alana Levine, MD
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1326205881
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.