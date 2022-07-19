Overview

Dr. Alana Kirby, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Kirby works at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.