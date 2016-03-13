Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alana Cox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alana Cox, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Cox works at
Locations
Savannah Psychiatry635 Stephenson Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 352-2921
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Throughout my experience with Doctor Cox, she has proven herself a compassionate and congenial medical professional. She has a sympathetic ear and takes into consideration the root of your ailments, rather than simply wallpapering symptoms.
About Dr. Alana Cox, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1033230305
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
