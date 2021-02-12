Overview

Dr. Alan Zelcer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Zelcer works at Alan A Zelcer MD PA in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.