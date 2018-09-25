See All Oncologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Alan Zausner Skarbnik, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Zausner Skarbnik, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universidade de Sao Paulo and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Zausner Skarbnik works at Novant Health Cancer Institute Elizabeth Hematology in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cancer Institute Elizabeth Hematology
    125 Queens Rd Ste 600, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 302-6605

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Myeloproliferative Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Alan Zausner Skarbnik, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366754954
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • City of Hope National Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Sao Paulo
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidade de Sao Paulo
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Zausner Skarbnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zausner Skarbnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zausner Skarbnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zausner Skarbnik works at Novant Health Cancer Institute Elizabeth Hematology in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Zausner Skarbnik’s profile.

    Dr. Zausner Skarbnik has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zausner Skarbnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zausner Skarbnik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zausner Skarbnik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zausner Skarbnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zausner Skarbnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

