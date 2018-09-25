Overview

Dr. Alan Zausner Skarbnik, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universidade de Sao Paulo and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Zausner Skarbnik works at Novant Health Cancer Institute Elizabeth Hematology in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.