Dr. Alan Zacharias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Zacharias, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.

Locations
Associated Nrlgsts Bldr Com Hsp4801 Riverbend Rd Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80301 Directions (303) 415-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zacharias has been caring for me since my epilepsy came back with a vengeance a few years ago. He is always pleasant, respectful and interested in ensuring I am as confident as possible. I appreciate his attitude and support. We tried a couple of medications and have landed on one which suits me perfectly.
About Dr. Alan Zacharias, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1356385827
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zacharias has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zacharias accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zacharias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zacharias has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Tremor and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zacharias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Zacharias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zacharias.
