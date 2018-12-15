Dr. Alan Yao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Yao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Yao, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1880 E Jericho Tpke Fl 1F, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 629-4628
-
2
Flushing Endoscopy Center LLC13602 Roosevelt Ave, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 886-6648
-
3
Ae & Ly Medical Associates Pllc13633 37th Ave Ste 7, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 321-3262
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yao?
This man saved my life and listened to me and never gave up
About Dr. Alan Yao, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1053325647
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yao has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yao speaks Chinese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Yao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.