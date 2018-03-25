See All Oncologists in Bridgeton, MO
Surgical Oncology
Dr. Alan Yahanda, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University, and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Yahanda works at SSM Health Cancer Care in Bridgeton, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    SSM Health Medical Group
    12277 De Paul Dr Ste 100, Bridgeton, MO 63044
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  CTCA Atlanta
  SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis

Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Lumpectomy
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Gynecologic Cancer
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Pancreatic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Uterine Cancer
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 25, 2018
    Dr. Yahanda is a great man and a fantastic surgeon. He is friendly, courteous at all times and a dedicated professional. I can truly recommend him. He took the time, actually about 12 hours, "fixing" my rare, appendiceal cancer in December, 2017 taking care and time to perform just the necessary and sufficient surgical procedures for my treatment. He has a fantastic staff too. Per my recent CT scan and blood tests I am now cured and enjoying life as before this cancer took be by surprise.
    CR in Hunstville, Alabama — Mar 25, 2018
    About Dr. Alan Yahanda, MD

    Specialties
    Surgical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1366443129
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    UT MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Residency
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Medical Education
    Johns Hopkins University
