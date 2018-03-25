Dr. Alan Yahanda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yahanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Yahanda, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alan Yahanda, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University, and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Yahanda works at
SSM Health Medical Group12277 De Paul Dr Ste 100, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 209-4560Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
- CTCA Atlanta
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Yahanda is a great man and a fantastic surgeon. He is friendly, courteous at all times and a dedicated professional. I can truly recommend him. He took the time, actually about 12 hours, "fixing" my rare, appendiceal cancer in December, 2017 taking care and time to perform just the necessary and sufficient surgical procedures for my treatment. He has a fantastic staff too. Per my recent CT scan and blood tests I am now cured and enjoying life as before this cancer took be by surprise.
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1366443129
- UT MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University,
Dr. Yahanda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yahanda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yahanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yahanda works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yahanda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yahanda.
