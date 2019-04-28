Dr. Alan Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Wong, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Wong, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Whidbeyhealth Medical Center.
Locations
The Everett Clinic Pharmacy3901 Hoyt Avenue Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5431Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Whidbeyhealth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wong listens and always has the latest research to share when discussing care. My thyroid has finally stabilized with his care. He advocates eating a Mediterranean diet, again based on clinical research. I think of him as a partner in my care.
About Dr. Alan Wong, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
