Dr. Alan Woelfel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alan Woelfel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Holland602 Michigan Ave Ste 102, Holland, MI 49423 Directions
Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners100 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Spectrum Health Med Group2900 Bradford St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions
Shoreline Foot & Ankle7 Atkinson Dr Ste 113, Ludington, MI 49431 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- U NC
- University Of Nc Hosps
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Woelfel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woelfel has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woelfel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
