Dr. Alan Wise, MD
Dr. Alan Wise, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
Dr. Wise works at
Aesthetic Physicians PC8500 Keystone Xing Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46240 Directions (317) 708-4665
Plastic Surgery Associates of Southern Indiana PC1455 W Bloomfield Rd, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 336-6060
Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital601 W 2nd St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 353-5252
Hospital Affiliations
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Wise performed a Tummy Tuck and Thigh Lift on me December 2019. I can't believe the difference from before to after! He did an amazing job! He made it possible for me to regain my self confidence. He very thoroughly explains everything to you. His staff are very nice especially Jerry! I feel like he really cares about the work he does and I feel valued as a person. He continues to give me excellent aftercare. I highly recommend Dr. Wise.
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1518992528
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Wise has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wise accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wise. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wise.
