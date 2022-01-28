Dr. Alan Winkler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winkler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Winkler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Winkler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Dr. Winkler works at
Locations
Pediatric Associates of Westchester at Vernon Hills688 Post Rd Ste 232, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 725-5252
Bedford Hills Pediatrics701 Bedford Rd Ste B, Bedford Hills, NY 10507 Directions (914) 725-5252
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alan Winkler is an amazing doctor. Our children have been patients since they were infants. He treats our children as if they were his own. He is both personable and knowledgeable. He has a great sense of humor. He never rushes through an appointment. During a routine examination he is completely thorough. We don't live close to the office and it is worth travelling to see him. He is worth the wait!
About Dr. Alan Winkler, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1629141353
Education & Certifications
- Christiana Care Health Servs Inc
- Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia
