Dr. Alan Whitehouse, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alan Whitehouse, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Whitehouse works at
1
Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy340 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 868-5676Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Augusta Ent720 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 201, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 868-5676Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
3
Augusta Ent PC1303 Dantignac St Ste 1000, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
