Overview

Dr. Alan Westheim, MD is a Dermatologist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Westheim works at St. Luke's Pulmonary Associates of Monroe in East Stroudsburg, PA with other offices in Easton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Psoriasis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.