Dr. Alan Westheim, MD
Dr. Alan Westheim, MD is a Dermatologist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
1
Pocono Mri Imaging and Diagnostic Centerllc239 E Brown St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (570) 421-3872Monday7:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 7:30pmWednesday7:00am - 7:30pmThursday7:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
2
St. Luke's Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Easton1600 St Lukes Blvd Ste 100, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (484) 503-7546
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Great Dr. Got a handle on my psoriasis quickly and returns calls promptly.
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Westheim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westheim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westheim has seen patients for Rosacea, Psoriasis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Westheim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westheim.
