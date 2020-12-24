See All General Surgeons in Clarksville, TN
Dr. Alan Werner, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Werner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.

Dr. Werner works at Two Rivers Surgical Associates in Clarksville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cumberland Surgical Pllc
    273 Dover Rd, Clarksville, TN 37042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 503-9007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 24, 2020
    My dad had a carotid artery and Doctor Werner was very professional and kept us informed before and after surgery and come by the room several times to check on dad after surgery when in was in step-down recovery and always asking if we had any questions
    Doug Miller — Dec 24, 2020
    About Dr. Alan Werner, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184779316
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

