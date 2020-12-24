Dr. Alan Werner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Werner, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Werner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.
Dr. Werner works at
Locations
-
1
Cumberland Surgical Pllc273 Dover Rd, Clarksville, TN 37042 Directions (931) 503-9007
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Werner?
My dad had a carotid artery and Doctor Werner was very professional and kept us informed before and after surgery and come by the room several times to check on dad after surgery when in was in step-down recovery and always asking if we had any questions
About Dr. Alan Werner, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1184779316
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Werner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Werner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Werner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Werner works at
Dr. Werner has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Werner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Werner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.