Dr. Alan Weiss, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Weiss, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Locations
Annapolis Integrative Medicine1819 Bay Ridge Ave Ste 180, Annapolis, MD 21403 Directions (410) 266-3613Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Weiss is one of the most superb physicians I have ever been treated by. And that I have ever met. He combines the best of natural and standard medicine . The art and the science of Medicine. Not only does he truly care about people. But he also KNOWS how to help. Ready for a doctor where you not only are heard, but also helped? Not only your body, but your mind and spirit? Ready for a “Wow!” Healthcare experience? I found it in Dr. Weiss…
About Dr. Alan Weiss, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1891710562
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
