Dr. Alan Weiss, MD
Dr. Alan Weiss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
Barnes-jewish Hospital1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-5280
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This is a doctor who knows his stuff. I feel reassured when he tslks about my conditions, not playing them down, but simply showing that he knows what to do. He is personable and friendly, and once one knows he is an expert this is important. He does not overtreat or make one anxious, just helps the patient know the facts and interpret them sensibly. I am glad to have him for my cardiologist. He can often tell what is going on with one's heart just by looking at you. But he'll check it out too. I wish all my doctors were like him: intuitive and conscientious.
- 56 years of experience
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
