Dr. Alan Weintraub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weintraub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Weintraub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Weintraub, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Weintraub works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Whitaker, Weintraub & Grizzard4108 Henderson Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629 Directions (813) 608-5549Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weintraub?
Dr. Weintraub diagnosed my issue right away and is caring and compassionate. His staff is wonderful. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Alan Weintraub, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1780609065
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia
- Presbyterian University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia
- Presbyterian University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia
- University of Miami
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weintraub has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weintraub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weintraub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weintraub works at
Dr. Weintraub has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weintraub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Weintraub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weintraub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weintraub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weintraub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.